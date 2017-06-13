Top 10 Muscle Growth Supplements and Reviews

If your body does not have enough nutrition, amino acids or protein then you will not be able to build muscle mass. You will be unable to reach the finish line. This is why you will want to consider adding a supplement to your daily intake. Nutrition is one of the best bodybuilding supplements for lean muscle gain. Not only it helps your body to repair muscles quickly, but also increases metabolism and energy level. Being rich in branched amino acids and protein, it also helps in the fat burning process and supports lean muscle gain. However, I’m here to discuses about most useful and helpful top 10 muscle growth supplement products. There are many supplements for muscle growth but some supplements are very helpful for increase your muscle and good health. I am sharing top 10 muscle growth supplements of them.

#1. Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA) : Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA) supplements are most popular for their role in maximizing muscle recovery, increasing energy levels and aiding muscle growth. BCAA are made up of the amino acids L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, respectively. While BCAAs are found in their greatest natural quantities in products such as red meat and many types of dairy, protein supplements synthesized from an egg base or whey are ideal for finding concentrated amounts. This powder or capsules is standardized at an ideal 2:1:1 and 3:1:2 ratio for optimum nutrition and quick recovery. These amino acids are referred to as Branched Chain Amino Acids because they have a chemical structure that separates them from the rest of the amino acid family. In addition, they make up 40% of total body protein content and represent around 15 to 25% of total protein intake overall.

#2. Beta Alanine Powder and Capsules: Beta Alanine is a one of the best supplement. It is a sports nutrition supplement that lends itself well to synthesizing L-Carnosine, a type of amino acid. Supplementation is particularly useful to those involved in exercise performance, such as athletes or bodybuilders. In addition, creatine supplementation may also enhance Beta Alanine's benefits. Beta Alanine is chiefly useful in increasing muscular endurance, but consumers are encouraged to research the supplement to see if it is right for them.

#3. Beet Root Powder: Beetroot is a part of the beet plant that is consumed all over the world. It is also known as red beet, golden beet, table beet or garden beet. It is one of the varieties of Beta vulgaris, which is cultivated. Apart from its use as a food it is used as medicinal plant and also for food coloring. Beetroot powder is taken from the red table beet, a vegetable that has been taken advantage of since Ancient Roman times for its numerous uses. Because the vegetable is naturally rich in nitrates (esters containing nitric acid), consumption is considered beneficial. Beets are also high in antioxidants, particularly Alpha Lipoic Acid and Choline. As with all supplements, Beetroot powder should not be supplemented to treat or prevent any illness.

#4. Creatine HCL Powder: Creatine HCL powder is taken from the compound Creatine and is naturally produced by the body. It can be derived from Glycine, Methionine, and Arginine, three very important amino acids, and also from red meats and fish, which typically contain about 2-2.5 grams per pound. Supplements of Creatine HCL are constantly being studied by nutritionists for their energy creation properties. This supplement is a popular choice among athletes and bodybuilders.

#5. Creatine Monohydrate (Micronized) Powder and Capsules: Creatine is a compound found naturally in muscle that boosts athletic performance, muscle mass and muscle growth. This creatine monohydrate supplement is micronized, meaning it's standardized as a finer powder that is easily dissolved in water. Research shows it increases athletic endurance, muscle growth and strength. It is particularly effective in improving performance during high-intensity exercise.

#6. DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) Powder: Dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA, is a naturally occurring hormone secreted by the adrenal gland that serves as a precursor to testosterone and estrogen. It is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, gonads and brain. In the body. After the age of 30, DHEA levels begin to decrease. DHEA is a popular supplement among athletes and bodybuilders, especially. DHEA is also believed to promote good brain health.

#7. Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate Powder: Whey is a substance produced during cheese production. It is the liquid content that remains after the milk has curdled and coagulated. Whey can be processed and isolated into three different types of protein: Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate and Whey Protein Hydrolysate. This particular form of Whey Isolate is antibiotic-free, comes from grass-fed dairy sources, and contains both milk and soy ingredients. Whey is a very rich source of protein, which accounts for 80% of its total weight. This protein powder is a rich source of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), essential amino acids that are largely found in muscle tissues.

#8. HMB Powder: HMB (Calcium Beta-Hydroxy B-Methylbutyrate Monohydrate) is an active metabolite of leucine that reduces muscle protein breakdown. It appears to have an anticatabolic role for muscle. HMB is a leucine metabolite produced in the body through oxidation. Leucine is a branched chain amino acid that helps produce energy, making it a popular supplement among athletes. HMB can be taken on its own or with Creatine to enhance its effects.

#9. L-Glutamine Powder and Capsules: L-Glutamine is a semi essential amino acid for preventing muscle catabolism and increasing energy. Glutamine is one of the most abundant of all 20 amino acids, making up over 60% of all skeletal muscle tissue in the body. In addition to helping athletic performance and muscle growth, supplementation is often used to promote a healthy gastrointestinal tract and help ease leaky gut. Because l-glutamine is an energy source, it can be significantly reduced once exercise has taken place. Glutamine levels will remain low until the person has completely recovered from the exercise.

#10. Whey Protein Powder Isolate 90% - CLEAN: Whey is a substance produced during cheese production. It is the liquid content that remains after the milk has curdled and coagulated. It contains lactalbumin and 5% lactose that has been diluted in water. Whey can be processed and isolated into three different types of protein: whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate and whey protein hydrolysate. Whey Isolate is the purest form, where the water, fats and lactose content have been removed. It contains a larger amount of pure protein than concentrate and hydrolysate.

There are some more supplements products that are very important for bodybuilding and muscle growth. LongJack Extract (Tonjkat Ali) Powder, Tribulus Terrestris Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate 80% Powder – CLEAN, L-Leucine Powder, Spirulina (California-Grown) Powder, DL-Methionine Powder and Capsules, D-Aspartic Acid (DAA) Capsules and Powder, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate Powder, L-Aspartic Acid Powder, Orotic Acid Powder.